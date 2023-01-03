Govt Announces Reduced Timings for Markets, Cafes and Wedding Halls

The federal government has officially decided to shut down markets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes at 8:30 PM and marriage halls at 10 PM. The move is expected to save Rs. 62 billion annually.

It was announced by Defense Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, during a press conference today. He also announced various cost-cutting measures as the country continues to tread a precarious economic path.

During the meeting of the federal cabinet earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to decrease the electricity consumption in federal government offices by 30% and avoid unnecessary use of electricity. Procurement of in-efficient electric equipment has been banned in government offices.

The manufacturing of in-efficient electric fans will be banned from 1 July 2023. From 1 July onwards, additional duty will be imposed on the manufacturing of in-efficient electric fans. It is expected to save Rs. 15 billion annually.

The manufacturing of incandescent bulbs will be banned from 1 February 2023. From 1 February onwards, additional duty will be imposed on the manufacturing of incandescent bulbs. It is expected to save Rs. 22 billion annually.

The federal government has ordered the installation of conical baffles in geysers within one year. It is expected to save Rs. 92 billion. The federal government has also ordered to turn on alternate street lights at night to save Rs. 4 billion annually.

The federal government has also ordered expediting the introduction of e-bikes. Fuel bikes use $3 billion worth of petrol annually. Fuel bikes will be phased out gradually by introducing e-bikes.

The federal government has also launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to motivate citizens to take up austerity measures. PEMRA will ensure that TV and radio channels run ads about this awareness campaign during the already allocated 10% of their commercial time.

Regarding the work-from-home (WFH) policy, the federal government will notify the WFH policy for public sector employees in the next 8-10 days after receiving approval from PM Shehbaz.

The federal government has asked the FBR to publish a separate tax directory of the parliamentarians. It will enable citizens to know about how much tax their elected representatives actually pay.