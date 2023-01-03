Elite Policemen Assault and Kidnap Petrol-Pump Cashier

In yet another incident of police violence, Elite Force officers abused and kidnapped a teller at a petrol pump on Badian Road for telling a constable to wait for his turn to fill his fuel tank.

A gang of officers took him away in a police van, stole almost Rs. 34,000 in cash, and abandoned him at Elite Centre, a few kilometers away from the petrol pump.

Sufyan, the victim, revealed that a police officer approached the petrol station and requested an immediate refill since he was in a hurry. When told to wait for his turn and stand in line, he began shouting insults at the victim.

The cop waited for a bit but then left while screaming threats. After a while, he returned in a police van with a gang of his colleagues.

They began beating and abusing the victim as soon as they arrived at the petrol station and dragged him away in their van. The officers reportedly threatened to kill him and dispose of his remains.

The police brutality was filmed on CCTV cameras mounted at the petrol pump. A police vehicle can be seen approaching the gas station and stopping near Sufiyan. The officers board the four-wheeler, pick him up, beat him, and shove him into the van. A report was filed with the Hayer police station.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, the CCPO of Lahore, has taken note of the event and directed the SP Dolphin Squad to investigate and report. He ordered that the police officers be identified using CCTV footage and other evidence and that if they were discovered in Lahore, legal action is to be taken against them immediately.

CCPO Dogar declared that violations of the code of conduct and brutality against civilians will not be permitted.

