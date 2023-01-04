Corona Taskforce Advises Wearing Masks as Omicron Cases Rise

Dr. Faisal Mahmood, a member of the Sindh Corona Taskforce, advised people to wear face masks and minimize public gatherings following the discovery of Covid’s new variant in Karachi, according to ARY News.

While verifying the identification of new cases in Karachi, Dr. Faisal Mahmood claimed that the number of new-variant Covid patients visiting hospitals is minimal.

In the case of illness, he recommended individuals seek immediate medical attention. People in Sindh who are unwell have been urged to use face masks and avoid going to public areas.

Dr. Mahmood advised the public not to be concerned about the discovery of the new Covid strain in Karachi. Previously, the Sindh Health Department verified the existence of the Omicron variant’s XBB and XBB-1 subvariants in the city.

The health department reported six cases of the novel Covid-19 variants, XBB, and XBB-1 in Karachi. They did establish, however, that the country remained safe from the highly virulent BF variety.

According to studies, China is seeing an increase in coronavirus infections due to a sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron variant: BF.7 or BA.5.2.1.7.

Via ARY News