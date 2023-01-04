Chicken to Become Most Expensive Meat in Pakistan Within Weeks

With chicken meat cost reaching Rs. 650 per kilogram on Tuesday, dealers and poultry farmers forewarned that the comparative affordability of chicken could become a thing of the past, and it could soon become as expensive as beef due to the feed shortage.

According to reports, the cost may reach Rs. 800 per kilogram, virtually the same as red meat, because live broiler chicken is being sold for up to Rs. 370/kg in the Federal Capital.

ALSO READ Quetta Airport to Get a New Runway Next Month

The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) and the All-Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA), on the contrary, have vowed to strike in Lahore on Thursday (tomorrow) if the administration fails to respond to their call of distress and prevent the two industries from collapsing.

Since October 2022, when customs officials restricted the entry of GMO soybean supplies mostly from the United States (US) and Brazil, chicken product prices have skyrocketed. So far, nine shipments were held up at the port due to legal complications. Despite the participation of a prominent US ambassador, the issue could not be resolved.

Imports of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and their derivatives are prohibited in Pakistan, as the country has signed an international treaty prohibiting GMO seeds.

ALSO READ Sarfaraz Ahmed Urges Govt to Support Bodybuilder Who Took Loan to Participate in International Event

It is important to understand that soybean meal is the main component of poultry feed. Feed mills have been unable to satisfy increased demand due to a shortfall caused by ‘illegal shipments’ in the country. As a result, feed prices have risen dramatically. A 50kg bag of chicken feed now costs Rs. 7,000, following a rise of Rs. 2,000 in three months.

Via Dawn