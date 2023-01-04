FBR Launches New Exercise to Broaden Tax Base

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched a new exercise of broadening the tax base on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha visited the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad and RTO Rawalpindi to start the national documentation drive of the FBR.

Pasha assigned targets to the RTO Islamabad and RTO Pindi for the purpose of broadening the tax base. The Chief Commissioners of Islamabad and RTO Rawalpindi gave a detailed presentation to Tariq Pasha on the progress made on account of broadening the tax base.

Recently, the Directorate General of Broadening of Tax Base and Directorate General of Digital Invoicing & Analysis have been made functional to expand the tax base.