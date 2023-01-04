Hundreds of School Headmasters Caught Cheating in Promotion Exams

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) has revoked the results of promotion exams of hundreds of Headmasters after they were caught cheating red-handed.

According to details, SED’s Chief Adviser Curriculum Wing has canceled the results of 650 Headmasters on account of using illicit means to clear the promotion exams.

After a comprehensive investigation, Chief Adviser Curriculum Wing found the officials of the Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) guilty of negligence in ensuring fairness in the promotion exams.

The probe held two Deputy Directors, a Director, and three other officers responsible for the incident. Chief Adviser Curriculum Wing has ordered these officers to appear before Secretary SED, Ghulam Akbar Leghari, on 11 January.

In a separate development, last month, the Punjab government had decided to hire around 25,000 teachers against vacant posts in government schools across the province.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, during the meeting of the provincial cabinet. The decision was taken on the special request of Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai.