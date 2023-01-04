Brutal Fight Breaks Out in PIA Flight Endangering Passengers

A brutal fight between several passengers on Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Quetta-Islamabad flight occurred recently, creating extreme safety hazards for other travelers.

Reportedly, the violent passengers initially indulged in a quarrel, which soon erupted into a full-blown brawl, with 3-4 passengers punching each other, while other passengers watch the situation in complete shock.

In the video below, one can see other travelers urging the brawlers to stop due to the presence of a baby on the flight who was right behind the fighting individuals.

کوئٹہ سے اسلام آباد آنے والی پرواز میں مسافر لڑ پڑے دوران پرواز مسافروں کے تکرار کے بعد ایک دوسرے پر تھپیڑوں اور مکوں سے حملہ

دونوں مسافر افغان باشندے بتائے جاتے ہیں اے ایس ایف نے تحویل میں لے لیا#Quetta #Flights #Fights #Airdrop #Islamabad #asf pic.twitter.com/XiljzjpUQm — Shoaib Siddiqui (@siddiqui090) January 4, 2023

Subsequently, Airport Security Force (ASF) took the culprits into custody after receiving multiple complaints. But, it released them immediately after the miscreants issued a formal apology.

Usually, when these offenses occur on international flights, airport authorities blacklist the offenders and place them on a no-fly list. It would’ve been better if ASF had penalized them for endangering the lives of other passengers.