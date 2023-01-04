OnePlus 11 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For $580

A month ahead of its global debut, the OnePlus 11 has launched in China after a row of leaks and teasers. This time, we are only getting a vanilla OnePlus 11, but it is complete with all the latest and greatest hardware and design elements.

Design and Display

Just as the leaks predicted, there is a stove-like main camera on the rear similar to last year, but this time, it sits on a shiny circular island labeled with Hasselblad’s logo.

The screen is a tall 6.7-inch curved LTPO 3.0 AMOLED panel with 2K resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate can be dialed down all the way to 1Hz to conserve battery. The fingerprint sensor is located underneath the display.

Internals and Software

Being a 2023 flagship, it gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 treatment and you can choose between 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 4.0 memory. OnePlus has promised not to limit the chipset performance as it did with some of its older phones. There is no memory card slot, which is not surprising anymore on a modern top-tier device.

Since it’s a Chinese launch, the phone runs Color OS 13 on top of Android 13, but global models will stick with Oxygen OS.

Cameras

The main camera setup is taken directly from Oppo’s Find N2 foldable, as the two companies announced a strategic partnership last month. The cameras in question include a primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with PDAF and OIS and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide shooter with autofocus that doubles as a macro camera. There is also a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera.

The cornered punch-hole cutout includes a 16MP wide-angle selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

There is no wireless charging support, which is surprising for a premium phone, but at least there is 100W wired charging on top of the 5,000 mAh power cell.

The phone’s price tag is also surprising, starting at only $580 in China, but it is expected to be more expensive in the global market.

OnePlus 11 Specifications