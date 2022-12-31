OnePlus 11R is Already Appearing in Live Images [Leak]

The regular OnePlus 11 hasn’t even launched, yet the first images of the OnePlus 11R already arrived earlier this month. We saw key details like the three-camera setup at the back and the return of the alert slider, but now a new set of live images show the phone from different angles.

These photos reveal that the OnePlus 11R’s screen will feature curved edges and a single punch hole at the center. According to the source, we are looking at a 1220p (slightly higher than 1080p) screen, and a 50MP primary camera with an unknown Sony sensor with support for OIS.

Since it will be a flagship phone, we expect to see a flagship-grade image sensor behind the main camera, but not the 1-inch type IMX989 all the cool kids are going for. There will also be an IR (infrared) blaster to control ACs, TVs, and more.

The OnePlus 10R was introduced in the first half of 2022. It is positioned between the mid-range and premium categories, but the successor OnePlus 11R may aim higher. This is because the regular OnePlus 11 will be the true flagship of 2023 as the Chinese brand has dropped the Pro moniker from its lineup. Therefore, we can expect the OnePlus 11R to aim higher as well.

ALSO READ OnePlus 11’s Official Launch Date Revealed

The 11R will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging. It is reportedly based on the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ which featured a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and an IMX890 sensor on the rear.

There is no official information regarding the OnePlus 11R’s launch, meaning we don’t know when it will debut. It usually launches a few months after the flagship device, so we can expect to see it later on during 2023.