Indian Airline Bans Drunk Passenger for Urinating on a Woman

Air India has imposed a 30-day travel ban on a drunk man who urinated over an elderly woman traveling on a business class flight from New York to Delhi in November last year.

Air India, in its official announcement, stated that the incident caused severe distress to the elderly passenger.

Speaking about the situation, an Air India spokesperson stated that an FIR against the culprit has been registered and the airline is cooperating with Indian law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure justice. The matter has also been communicated to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further probe, he noted.

The spokesperson also confirmed the formation of an internal committee to investigate if there was any mistake on the crew’s part and added that Air India is constantly in touch with the victim and her family.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Tata and Sons, the proprietor of Air India, informing him about her traumatic experience on the business class flight.

The woman revealed that it occurred after lunch when the lights were turned off and she was getting ready for sleep. Out of nowhere, a drunk passenger approached her seat and urinated over her.