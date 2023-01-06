Karachi Expected to Lose 50,000 Trees Due to BRT Red Line

A number of experts believe that up to 50,000 trees are at risk of removal to make space for the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line in Karachi, which is already a massive concrete jungle. On the contrary, official data shows that there are only 23,000 trees on Red Line’s route, of which 9,000 will be uprooted.

According to the Manager of Planning and Infrastructure TransKarachi, Pir Sajjad Sarhandi, the majority of the trees are Conocarpus that won’t be replanted after their removal, however, the other kinds of tree will be replanted.

He also assured that this time government will ensure the transplantation of trees with the help of suitable equipment along with proper safety measures unlike previously. Pir Sajjad further confirmed that Asian Development Bank (ADB) mandates the government to develop Red Line with minimal environmental damage.

He also remarked that the Sindh government will plant five trees for each uprooted tree during the construction of the BRT projects in the metropolis.

The Red Line, Karachi’s biggest BRT project, will spread over 26 km from Safoora Goth to Numaish Chowrangi, converging with the Green Line, which ends at Merewether Tower near Kharadar. BRT Redline is projected to accommodate around 625,000 passengers every day.

Via ARY News