Emirates to Bring Back Full Fleet of Superjumbo A380s in 2023

Emirates, the leading airline of UAE, is aiming to bring back its full fleet of large wide-body Airbus A380s, also known as superjumbos, by the end of this year.

According to Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Emirates, the airline has recorded an 80% recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger levels.

He further added that the company is planning to bring back its remaining 20% of A380s by the end of this year, and thereby entire fleet will become operational. The decision follows global ease in travel restrictions.

Presently, the Dubai-based airline is flying 85 of the total 116 A380s, while the remaining ones either are under maintenance or scheduled for upgrades before they take off commercially.

Separately, after the delivery of wide-body Boeing 777Xs experienced significant delays, Emirates decided to upgrade the cabin interiors of the A380s and Boeing 777s under a $2 billion plan, so that it can use them until 777Xs are delivered.

The airline plans to continue its growth since it is also preparing to receive the first twin-aisle Airbus A350 in August 2024. This adds a completely new type of aircraft to its fleet.