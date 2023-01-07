Dubai Named Region’s Greatest Place to Work, Live, and Invest

Dubai, known for ultramodern architecture and lively nightlife, has been ranked the region’s finest and the world’s fifth-greatest place to live in the World’s Best Cities report 2023 by Resonance Consultancy, an international adviser on tourism, property, and economy.

Dubai has been ranked first in the category in which weather, security, landmarks, and leisure activities were taken into account. The report also described Dubai as a combination of top experiences, Arab heritage, and luxury shopping.

The report calls Dubai a city of “superlatives,” because one can travel to the top of the world’s tallest skyscraper for a bird’s-eye view of the metropolis and one can also place bets during the world’s richest horse race.

The report also emphasized several of Dubai’s tourist spots, including Deep Dive Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek, the Palm, Ain Dubai, Museum of the Future, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Cityland Mall, and the Aura Skypool, etc.

The overall rankings of the cities are as follows:

Sr. City Country 1. London United Kingdom (UK) 2. Paris France 3. New York United States (US) 4. Tokyo Japan 5. Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE) 6. Barcelona Spain 7. Rome Italy 8. Madrid Spain 9. Singapore Singapore 10. Amsterdam Netherlands

Highlighting the stark contrast within UAE, the report noted that Dubai has the tallest buildings and the most expensive things, however, on the other hand, Abu Dhabi mainly has heritage and rich cultural tapestry, a form of textile art.

The ranking was compiled after detailed research on the progress of cities and significant trends that contributed to their development and transformed them into desirable metropolitans for living, working, visiting, and investing.