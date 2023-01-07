Nurses Forced into Prostitution at Balochistan’s Top Hospital

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 7, 2023 | 3:59 pm

A prostitution ring, handled by an organized gang, has recently surfaced at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Quetta after a nurse reported multiple sexual harassment incidents to Balochistan’s authorities.

The nurse, in her written complaint, told the provincial government and the police that a gang is forcing nurses into prostitution.

She said that it threatens them with dire consequences if they resist, however, upon compliance, the staff is given extra income and benefits at the hospital.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, has reportedly taken notice of the distressing revelations and ordered relevant quarters to investigate.

Meanwhile, authorities have asked for the names of gang members from the nurse and they have assured her of security if she discloses the names.

It is sad to see a hospital being misused as a prostitution facility, with underpaid nurses being pressured to engage in immoral activities. Hopefully, authorities will expedite the investigation and capture the culprits.

Via Samaa TV

>