Busiest Airports: Dubai Drops to 2nd But Still Gets Millions of Passengers from 1 City

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been listed in five of the top ten busiest international routes worldwide in terms of flight frequency and seats between October 2021 and September 2022.

The Official Airline Guide (OAG), a global database for flights, airports, and airlines, noted that Dubai, UAE’s top tourist destination, recorded increased passenger inflow from Gulf and Indian routes, especially after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

According to OAG’s Megahubs 2022 report, the Dubai-Riyadh route remained the second busiest in the world, recording 40 flights per day and a whopping 3.191 million seats last year. Dubai-London Heathrow and Dubai-Jeddah were placed in the fourth and sixth ranks with around 2,69 million and 2,42 million seats, respectively.

Indians, constituting over 38% of the UAE’s population, saw two of its country’s routes linked with DXB in the Megahubs 2022 report. Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Dubai, the two Indian routes, were placed eighth and tenth in the busiest routes globally with 1.977 million and 1.898 million, respectively.

. @DXB featured in 5 of the Top 10 Global International Routes by @OAG_Aviation. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/0VeVAaJw96 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 8, 2023

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s statistics revealed that Dubai hosted more than 23 million passengers in 2022, entering the country from land, sea, and aerial routes. Around 21 million of the aforementioned number entered the country via Dubai’s two airports, DXB and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).