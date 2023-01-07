Multiple UAE Cities Ranked Among Safest Places in the World in 2023

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 7, 2023 | 5:14 pm

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is booming in every sector, including real estate, tourism, economy, and whatnot. It is not surprising that 4 of its cities have been listed among the top 10 safest metropolitans in the world in 2023.

Numbeo, the world’s largest cost-of-living database, has placed Abu Dhabi in the first spot in terms of security, stability, and prosperity, while Ajman, Sharjah, and Dubai are ranked 4, 5, and 7, respectively, in Numbeo’s report.

ALSO READ

Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major Gen. Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, attributed Ajman’s 4th rank to the special attention given by Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.

He also lauded the support from the Crown Prince of Ajman and the Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, in improving the security of Ajman, as demonstrated in the country’s flourishing economy and increasing investments.

ALSO READ

Here is the list of the top 10 safest cities in 2023, according to Numbeo.

Rank City Safety Index
1. Abu Dhabi, UAE 88.8
2. Doha, Qatar 85.5
3. Taipei, Taiwan (China) 84.9
4. Ajman, UAE 84.5
5. Sharjah, UAE 84.3
6. Quebec City, Canada 83.9
7. Dubai, UAE 83.7
8. San Sebastian, Spain 83.1
9. Bern, Switzerland 82.0
10. Eskisehir, Turkey 81.9

 

Salman Ahmed

lens

Laiba Khan Looks Uber Chic in These Pictures [Images]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Pakistan to Present Plans for Climate Resilience at Geneva Conference
Read more in proproperty
close
>