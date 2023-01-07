Multiple UAE Cities Ranked Among Safest Places in the World in 2023

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is booming in every sector, including real estate, tourism, economy, and whatnot. It is not surprising that 4 of its cities have been listed among the top 10 safest metropolitans in the world in 2023.

Numbeo, the world’s largest cost-of-living database, has placed Abu Dhabi in the first spot in terms of security, stability, and prosperity, while Ajman, Sharjah, and Dubai are ranked 4, 5, and 7, respectively, in Numbeo’s report.

ALSO READ Pakistan Approves First-Ever Safety Standards for Auto Industry

Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major Gen. Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, attributed Ajman’s 4th rank to the special attention given by Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.

He also lauded the support from the Crown Prince of Ajman and the Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, in improving the security of Ajman, as demonstrated in the country’s flourishing economy and increasing investments.

ALSO READ Indian VP of Leading US Banking Firm Fired For Urinating on an Old Woman

Here is the list of the top 10 safest cities in 2023, according to Numbeo.