Cabinet Division Moves Summary for Appointment of Azfar Manzoor as STZA Acting Chairman

The Cabinet Division on Monday moved a summary to appoint Azfar Manzoor as Acting Chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

According to sources in Cabinet Division, the summary has been sent to the federal government and after approval from the federal cabinet, the notification for the appointment of Azfar Manzoor will be issued.

Earlier on January 05, 2023, the federal government appointed Azfar Manzoor, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as a member Special Technology Zones Authority under Section 3(4) of the STZA Act, 2021. Manzoor is a grade 20 officer and was posted as OSD in the establishment division.

According to the cabinet division, the seat of the chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority is vacant for the last 6 months, the authority had requested to give acting charge to an officer till the appointment of a permanent chairman, after the appointment of the acting chairman, the process of appointment of permanent chairman will be started which may take 4 months.