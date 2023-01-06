Federal Govt to Appoint Azfar Manzoor As Acting Chairman STZA

After six months, the way has been paved for the appointment of Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The federal government on Thursday appointed Azfar Manzoor an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service as a member of the STZA. The notification has been issued by the cabinet division in this regard.

ALSO READ China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Center Launched in Beijing

According to the notification, Azfar Manzoor has been appointed as a member of the Special Technology Zones Authority under the cabinet division, in terms of section 3(4) of the STZA Act, 2021. Azfar Manzoor is a grade 20 officer and he was posted as OSD in the establishment division.

According to the cabinet division, Azfar Manzoor is likely to be made acting chairman of STZA. After taking charge of Azfar Manzoor as Member Authority, the summary of his appointment as Acting Chairman of STZA will be sent to the Federal Government.

According to the Cabinet Division, the seat of chairman STZA was vacant for the past 6 months, and the authority had requested to give acting charge to an officer till the appointment of a permanent chairman, after the appointment of the acting chairman, the process of appointment of permanent chairman will be started It may take 4 months.

Azfar Manzoor has served in many important positions including board member Universal Service Fund (USF) & Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). He is basically an electrical and computer engineer and is considered a pioneer of ISP technology in Pakistan. He founded World Online (WOL) in the early days of the internet in Pakistan which was later on sold to Orascom Group.

ALSO READ STZA Pens Letter of Intent With China’s SEDA for Boosting Tech Cooperation

Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Aamir Hashmi resigned from his post in August 2022 after which the post fell vacant. Due to the non-appointment of the chairman, the affairs of the authority were badly affected

The STZA Act was approved by both Houses of Parliament in October 2021. In a short time, the Special Technology Zoner Authority approved the creation of the Technology Zones Authority in Lahore, Islamabad, and Haripur. The authority has issued licenses to more than 20 global enterprises to operate in Special Technology Zones, while more than 50 applications are in the pipeline.