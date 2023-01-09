Dar Reiterates Commitment to Complete IMF Program

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday reiterated the commitment to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

The finance minister held a meeting with IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter on the sidelines of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva. The challenges to regional economies in the wake of climate change were discussed during the meeting.

Pakistan asks IMF for restructuring ‘pause’

Earlier, AFP reported that Pakistan is trying to persuade IMF for a pause in its demands for economic reforms before releasing more financial aid.

“Yet we are committed to IMF’s program. We will do everything to comply with the terms and conditions. Though I am constantly trying to persuade them: please give us a pause,” the news agency said, quoting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meeting with IsDB

The minister also met Islamic Development Bank President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser and thanked him for providing support to Pakistan in its post flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IsDB Group on Monday pledged $4.2 billion over the next three years as part of Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives.

Meeting with World Bank

The finance minister also held a meeting with World Bank’s (WB) South Asia Region Vice President Martin Raiser, on the sidelines of the Geneva moot. The minister appreciated the WB for providing financial and technical support for managing the challenge posed by the floods in Pakistan.

The finance minister also held a meeting with USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and discussed modalities of international support for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood affected people and areas in Pakistan.