PM Shehbaz Appeals For More Aid to Help Flood-Ravaged Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the world to help flood-ravaged Pakistan as the opening session of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan got underway in Geneva.

The premier is co-hosting the conference along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The conference will serve as a platform to marshal international support for the people and Government of Pakistan to build back better in a resilient manner after the recent devastating floods, as the country transitions from the rescue-and-relief phase towards the monumental task of recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

The prime minister started his address by saying that the world was standing at a “turning point of history” today. He recalled that recently Pakistan witnesses a “monsoon on steroids” that affected 30 million people, displaced millions, and washed away roads.

Thanking the support extended by Asian Development Bank, UN, International Monetary Fund, and several other international organizations, the premier said that “we are racing against times”.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had prepared a comprehensive plan for recovery, rehabilitation, reconstruction and resilience, the 4RF Plan.

Over $24 billion Needed in Funding

He said that the first part of the plan will require minimum funding of $16.3 billion, half of which will be met with domestic resources, and half from foreign resources. The second part of the plan will require funding of $8 billion over three years, he added.

“I am asking for your support for those who have lost their life savings, homes, and livelihoods and are facing the harsh winter under open skies”, the premier stressed.

In his opening remarks at the conference, UN Chief Antonio Guterres urged the international community for massive investments to help Pakistan recover from the devastating floods.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4RF Plan outlines a prioritized and sequential Plan, defined at the federal and provincial levels, and includes the financial mechanism and institutional arrangements for its execution in an open, transparent and collaborative manner.

Pakistan hopes that the conference will help in forging a long-term partnership with its friends and development partners on the basis of the 4RF document, and serve as a demonstration of international solidarity with the people of Pakistan as they commence the journey towards rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.