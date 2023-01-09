Lahore Outperforms All Other Cities in CSS Exams

Lahore, considered a hub of CSS aspirants, outperformed candidates from all other cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Rawalpindi, etc. in CSS 2021 exams, held from 18 to 26 February 2021.

39,650 people applied for the exams, of which 17,240 appeared and only 2.11% of them managed to pass it.

Out of the total 39,650, around 10,083 candidates were from Lahore, with 4,509 of them taking the exam, and 159 passing it, thereby outdoing all other cities. Islamabad had the second-highest number of candidates, 41, passing the CSS 2021.

Karachi’s candidates stood third in CSS 2021 exam, with 1,742 appearing in the exam, and 33 passing it in 2021. A total of 2,564 candidates from Rawalpindi enrolled for the written exam, 1,122 showed up, and only 21 passed. From Peshawar 19 candidates cleared the written part.

In addition, 18 and 17 candidates from Hyderabad and Multan, respectively, as well as 12 each from Faisalabad and Gujranwala qualified the written exam. Also, 10 from Bahawalpur, eight from Sargodha, four from Sukkur, three from DG Khan, and two each from DI Khan, Abbottabad, and Quetta passed the exam, whereas only one each from Gilgit and Larkana managed to do it.