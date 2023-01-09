LG Unveils World’s First “Wireless” 4K OLED TV

Unveiled at the recent CES 2023 event, the LG Signature M3 OLED TV is a true work of art. It is not only a third-generation OLED TV from LG but also the first 4K OLED TV that is wirelessly connected.

ALSO READ Sony’s Xperia 1 V May End Massive Camera Bumps

This was made possible through the zero-connect box that can be placed up to 30 feet from the TV and transmits a 4K 120Hz signal to it. Thanks to this technology, the only thing you need to worry about will be the power cable.

The LG M3 Signature OLED TV’s flagship model measures 97 inches, which is more than adequate for home theater use. Its wireless broadcasting technology proved to be robust since there were little to no interruptions to the transmission amid the crowded CES event. The TV features LG’s 3rd-gen OLED panels and META technology.

META stands for Micro Lens Array. It embeds a layer made up of a micrometer-sized convex lens that can recover errant light emissions by almost 22%. For a 77-inch OLED TV 4K, there are nearly 5117 microlenses per pixel. They recover light lost due to internal reflections.

Hyeon-woo Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display said:

The successful development of our superior ‘META Technology’ evolves the image quality of OLED TVs to a new, unparalleled. We will continue to lead the OLED TV market by expanding the ultra-premium OLED sector and strengthening our competitiveness with the best picture quality and most diverse lineups ever assembled.

This new technology from LG makes OLED panels almost 30% brighter than the older generation. This is a significant breakthrough by LG, as peak brightness was a problem with OLEDs compared with QLEDs or mini LEDs. The 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 88-inch (8K) models of these OLED TVs will come with META technology.

LG’s OLED TVs are able to reach 2,100-nit peak brightness. This is the highest TV display brightness available today. META Technology adds more brightness to OLED’s already stunning picture quality and deep blacks, allowing for a vivid and intense color expression that captures viewers and blurs the line between reality and virtual.

LG is yet to share details about its pricing and availability.