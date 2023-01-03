Sony’s Xperia 1 V May End Massive Camera Bumps

Smartphone cameras are improving each year, but they are also getting larger and larger. What used to be a tiny part of a phone now takes up almost half of it on some handsets, like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But Sony may finally have a solution to this problem.

ALSO READ Sony and Honda to Unveil Their New Electric Car in 2 Weeks

The Japanese phone maker, which is also prominent in the optics (read: cameras) industry, may finally reduce the camera bump on its next flagship, proving that size does not matter after all. According to a well-known industry tipster for Sony phones, the upcoming Xperia 1 V may use LG Innotek’s “Optical Telephoto Zoom Module”.

This innovative telephoto unit is able to provide 4x to 9x magnification while also being small enough to eliminate the need for ginormous camera bumps. It would be surprising to see Sony step away from its in-house camera hardware, which is something the company is popular for.

ALSO READ Steam Winter Sale is Live With Up to 70% Off on Major Titles

Previous generations of Sony Xperia 1 phones took ages to arrive in the global market. The Xperia I IV launched in China in June last year but did not make it to the US until September. Likewise, the Xperia 1 III took more than 2 months to venture out of China, but that will not be the case this year.

This is because the tipster claims that Sony is already two months ahead of its schedule for the Xperia 1 V. The phone entered its testing phase months before its predecessor, meaning we may see an official launch before June this year.

Perhaps we will see the flagship as early as April, just like the Xperia 1 III. It will most likely take months to go out of China though.