NSTP Joins Hands with U.S. Embassy to Launch Rising Stars Startup Competition for Minorities & Women

Pakistan’s first STP, the National Science & Technology Park, in collaboration with U.S. Embassy Islamabad in Pakistan, has launched the Rising Stars Startup Competition for Minorities and Women.

Through the Program, the goal is to create an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan by increasing the representation of marginalized and underprivileged communities and providing equal opportunities for all individuals.

Given the vast experience in the ecosystem, Draper University has been onboarded as a Knowledge Partner of the program. The program will run for nine months and the participants will get a chance to network and get training from industry experts.

Pak Mission Society has been selected as the outreach partner to mobilize the communities across Pakistan.

The U.S. Embassy’s strong commitment to Pakistani startups and sponsorship of this competition shall further foster an entrepreneurial spirit across the nation, from extensive coaching and mentoring, a positive ripple effect is expected to be seen with local communities empowered by their own homegrown business culture.

The winner will be awarded the Rising Star Award of PKR 1,000,000, while the second and third winners will be given PKR 600,000 and PKR 400,000, respectively.

Other awards include those for the Best Female Team, the Regional Winner, and the all Special Recognition Award for the team with the most outstanding idea.

If you think you are the next rising star, then apply here.

The last date to apply is 15th Jan 2023.