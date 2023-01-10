2 Pakistani Stars Smash Centuries in Same Bangladesh Premier League Match [Video]

Pakistan and Islamabad United’s wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, showcased his class as he scored his first T20 century in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers.

Azam was sensational as he brought up his century off 57 balls, smashing eight huge sixes and nine boundaries. Azam brought up his century in style as he smashed Mrittunjoy Chowdhury for a six on the second last ball of the innings. He then went on to smash another six to finish the innings as he scored 109 runs off 58 balls in an unbelievable innings.

The 24-year-old was the star of the show for Khulna as the rest of the batting unit failed to deliver. Apart from Tamim Iqbal, who scored 40 off 37 balls, no other Khulna batter made significant contributions. Azam was the glue that held their innings together as he led Khulna to a respectable total.

Check out his century moment:

When you bring up your maiden T20 💯 with a six 💪 Take a bow, Azam Khan 👏 #BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/bBeYBGfoHr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 9, 2023

Despite his best efforts, Khulna was totally outplayed as Chattogram emerged victorious, thanks to yet another brilliant century by a Pakistani player. Former Quetta Gladiators player, Usman Khan, stole the show as he scored 103 off 58 balls to help his team chase down the target.

Usman, who will represent Multan Sultans in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, scored 10 boundaries and five maximums as Chattogram won the match by nines wickets.

Check out Usman’s century moment:

Getting to a T20 💯 in a chase, that too with a six 🔥 Usman Khan is the Player of the Match for sealing the win for the Challengers 👏 #bpl2023 pic.twitter.com/NlsIxpYfTk — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 9, 2023

Both Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be ecstatic at the performance of their players as the PSL franchises gear up for the upcoming 8th edition of the tournament.