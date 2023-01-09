Naseem Shah Joins Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq After Yet Another 5-For

By Ayna Dua | Published Jan 9, 2023 | 9:25 pm

Naseem Shah has entered the record books by becoming the sixth Pakistani bowler to take two consecutive fifers in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Naseem Shah recorded his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket as he troubled the Kiwi batters in the first match of the home series. Picking up five wickets for 57 runs at National Bank Arena, Karachi, Naseem claimed his second consecutive fifer in 50-over cricket. The young pace bowler achieved this feat in his first four matches, including one each against New Zealand and the Netherlands.

With this, Naseem Shah joined an elite group of bowlers who have also taken two consecutive fifers, including Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Azhar Mehmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Aqib Javed. Naseem Shah is the sixth Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat in ODI cricket while he is the twelfth cricketer to claim consecutive fifers in the world.

Waqar Younis holds the unique distinction of being the only bowler to take three consecutive fifers in ODIs. This achievement is a testament to his skill and consistency as a bowler.

Here are the 12 bowlers who have recorded consecutive fifers in ODI cricket:

Bowlers from Pakistan Bowlers from Other Countries
Waqar Younis Mustafizur Rahman
Azhar Mehmood Brian Vitori
Saqlain Mushtaq Gary Gilmour
Aaqib Javed Ryan Harris
Shaheen Shah Afridi Ashantha de Mel
Naseem Shah Mitchell Starc

Ayna Dua

