NA Panel Approves Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill 2022

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce unanimously recommended that “The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill) as introduced in the National Assembly may be passed.

The committee met under the Chairmanship of MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo to discuss the performance of the Ministry of Commerce and its attached departments and was apprised of the efforts made to enhance Pakistani exports and the problems faced by them in this regard

The committee while discussing the performance of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) directed that the Ministry of Commerce may introduce an appraisal system for commercial attaches and bound them to achieve the targets set by the government so that Pakistani exports could advance in a prompt way.

The committee also directed that the ministry may launch a proper print and media campaign to give access to Pakistani traders in international markets so that they could sell their products in international markets to grab maximum revenue for the country.

The committee decided to invite the Secretary Finance & Secretary Industries & Production so that concrete measures could be adopted to expand the network of Pakistani exports worldwide.

Earlier, Special Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Secretary TDAP briefly apprised the committee about the efforts made to enhance Pakistani exports and the problems faced by them in this regard. They sought the support of the committee in resolving their issues especially the enhancement of the budget.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, Tahira Aurangzeb, Wajiha Qamar, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and senior officers of the concerned departments.