Businessmen Concerned Over Sudden Action Against Islamabad’s Unsafe Buildings

Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has launched action against buildings lacking facilities to deal with fire and emergency situations.

MCI has reportedly imposed fines worth Rs. 500,000 on different buildings in this regard.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has strongly opposed the action, stating that MCI has not given enough time to address existing challenges.

Besides, MCI has ordered the violators to install firefighting equipment at the earliest. In case of non-compliance, MCI has warned of more heavy fines and strict action.

ICCI has informed MCI that most commercial buildings in Islamabad were built in the 70s and 80s. Most of them cannot withstand the heavy load of overhead water tanks while installation of electric hydrants and other equipment will also cost a lot. The business community is already under huge financial pressure due to multiple factors.

MCI should not put the entire responsibility of installing fire safety equipment on the private sector. In most countries, the responsibility for dealing with such incidents is upon the government.