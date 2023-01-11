Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway to Complete in 2 Years

The Sindh government aims to complete Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway earlier than originally planned. The decision was reached in a high-level meeting regarding M6 Motorway chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput.

Rajput ordered the relevant authorities to acquire land in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad for the M6 project on a priority basis. The meeting decided to appoint Land Acquisition Officers for the M6 ​​Motorway project.

Rajput said that Land Acquisition Officers will be appointed for Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad to expedite the process. He directed the Senior Members of the Board of Revenue and Divisional Commissioners to monitor the land acquisition process themselves.

In the meeting, Hyderabad Division Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon stated that the permission for work on the motorway in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts has been granted. The government aims to complete the M6 motorway in 24 months.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the final segment of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway that will interconnect major cities in Pakistan. A 306-kilometer-long highway with six lanes will be built under this project on a turnkey basis with a concession period of approximately 25 years.