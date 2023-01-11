Overloaded Vehicle Drivers Will be Arrested and Fined: NHMP

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will take stern action against overloaded vehicles to ensure road safety.

Inspector General (IG) NHMP Khalid Mahmood stated that the department will enforce Section 43, Schedule 6 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000. He added that weight limit violators will face harsh consequences under the law.

Mahmood highlighted that, under Section 75 of Ordinance 2000, violators will face imprisonment for up to one month and a fine between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000. NHMP has advised transporters and mill owners not to exceed the weight limit on freight vehicles and work with the NHMP to ensure safe travel.

Sensitization Campaign for Bikers

Earlier this month, NHMP began a campaign to educate bikers on the proper use of rearview mirrors and helmets. Asad Shabbir, a spokesman for the NHMP, told the media that bikers violate highway rules often, resulting in property and life losses.

The department also sent a letter to the Engineering Development Board (EDB), requesting a sensitization drive for motorcycle manufacturers about the adoption of safety measures.

He stated that the NHMP gave safety briefings on the importance of helmets and distributed free helmets.

Shabbir added that the department has initiated a campaign called #nomore on the orders of NHMP Inspector General Khalid Mahmood to raise awareness about traffic rules among bike riders.