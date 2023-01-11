KSB Pumps to Resume Suspended Operations from Thursday

KSB Pumps Company Limited (KSBP) will resume its plant operations with essential manpower from Thursday.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company issued an update relating to the temporary suspension of the plant operations announced on January 2.

“With reference to our earlier disclosure of Material information dated January 02, 2023, relating to the temporary suspension of the plant operations of the Company. This is to inform you that plant operations will resume with essential manpower effective January 12, 2023,” the notice reads.

In an earlier notice, the company announced that it has temporarily suspended the plant operations at Hassan Abdal due to import restrictions.

KSBP, a subsidiary of KSB SE & Co. KGaA, is primarily involved in the production and sale of industrial pumps, valves, castings, and related parts, as well as aftermarket services.