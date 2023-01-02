KSB Pumps Suspends Operations at Hasan Abdal Plant Due to Import Restrictions

By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Jan 2, 2023 | 7:00 pm

KSB Pumps Company Limited (PSX: KSBP) has temporarily suspended its plant operations at Hasan Abdal.

In a stock filing, the company said that due to import restrictions it has temporarily suspended the plant operations at Hasan Abdal till further notice with effect from January 02, 2023.

This suspension comes as industry players slowly move towards lesser manufacturing costs as the price to do business in Pakistan skyrockets amid rising economic disruptions.

KSBP, a subsidiary of KSB SE & Co. KGaA, is primarily involved in the production and sale of industrial pumps, valves, castings, and related parts, as well as aftermarket services.

Its scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 109.99, down 0.46 percent or Rs. 0.51 on Monday.

