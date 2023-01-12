Punjab Announces New Dress Code for Students

The Punjab government has changed the dress code policy for students in order to save them from contracting seasonal diseases amid the prevailing cold wave.

According to details, School Education Department (SED) issued a notification on Wednesday, stating that all public and private schools in the province are required to relax their uniform policy.

Students are allowed to wear any sweater, blazer, coat, jacket, cap, socks, and shoes in January and February to stay warm and protect themselves from cold weather.

All public and private schools are directed to ensure compliance with these directives in letter and spirit.

Here is the official notification.

In a similar development, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has also directed Islamabad’s educational institutes to relax their uniform policies amid the cold weather.

All public and private schools and colleges are requested to allow students to wear warm clothes of their choice in January and February.