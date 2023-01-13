Girls to Learn Programming for Free in Karachi’s New Digital School

Federal Minister for Telecommunications and Information Technology, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, inaugurated a digital training school in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on Thursday, in cooperation with the Sindh Education Commission and Telecom Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed his delight that girls from Orangi Town, long referred to as South Asia’s largest slum, will now receive free digital training.

Girls who complete the CS Programming course would be capable of earning $80 to $150 per hour working online, according to him.

According to the minister, there is no mobile phone production company in Pakistan, yet 29 companies are continuing to work to assist consumers to make money through low-cost phones.

Azam Khan, Telecom Foundation Region Head, revealed that there is no tuition for this school, which is located in Orangi Town, Asia’s largest slum. The President of the Telecom Foundation declared that the group will undertake more such initiatives in Orangi in the future.