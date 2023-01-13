Karachi Witnesses Record-Breaking Lowest Temperature in Decades

As the wet spell comes to an end, the entire country is in the grip of a harsh cold wave. Parts of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are expected to witness record-breaking temperatures.

Karachi is witnessing its coldest winter in decades. The provincial capital has experienced record-breaking temperatures this season on several occasions.

On Friday, Karachi woke up after witnessing its coldest night of this winter season. According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, Karachi recorded 4.9°C last night.

Speaking with ProPakistani, Owais Hyder, a weather analyst and CEO of Pak Weather, said that this temperature was recorded in Surjani Town. Temperatures in the rest of the city fluctuated between 6-11°C.

Previously, on 5 January, Karachi recorded 5.8°C. This was recorded in Malir Cantt. Note here that these are record-breaking temperatures for Karachi for this winter season only.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 0°C back in 1934. As for the current cold wave, temperatures in central parts of Sindh could drop to 0°C and below 0°C in western and northwestern parts this week.