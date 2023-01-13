Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims Get Shuttle Service From Jeddah to Masjid Al-Haram

Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, this year, will get a free shuttle service to and from the Grand Mosque, Masjid al-Haram to the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The announcement was made through the airport’s official Twitter account on Thursday. The Tweet stated that the new service will transport passengers from the airport’s terminal 1 to the Grand Mosque and vice versa.

The airport has set guidelines for the service to ensure that it will only be used by Umrah pilgrims. To avail the service, passengers must wear the Ihram and carry a national ID card or passport as necessary.

The service will depart from the airport every two hours between 10 AM and 10 PM and from the Grand Mosque every two hours between 12 PM and 12 AM, beginning in January 2023 and continuing through Ramadan 2023.