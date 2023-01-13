Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims Get Shuttle Service From Jeddah to Masjid Al-Haram

By Asma Sajid | Published Jan 13, 2023 | 5:37 pm

Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, this year, will get a free shuttle service to and from the Grand Mosque, Masjid al-Haram to the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The announcement was made through the airport’s official Twitter account on Thursday. The Tweet stated that the new service will transport passengers from the airport’s terminal 1 to the Grand Mosque and vice versa.

ALSO READ

The airport has set guidelines for the service to ensure that it will only be used by Umrah pilgrims. To avail the service, passengers must wear the Ihram and carry a national ID card or passport as necessary.

The service will depart from the airport every two hours between 10 AM and 10 PM and from the Grand Mosque every two hours between 12 PM and 12 AM, beginning in January 2023 and continuing through Ramadan 2023.

lens

Hira Mani Turns Heads in Metallic Grey and Silver Saree [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Gwadar Airport Construction Advances, 300 MW Coal Power Project Approved
Read more in proproperty
close
>