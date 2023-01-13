These Common Driving Violations in UAE Can Get Your License Revoked With Huge Fines

Driving a vehicle in United Arab Emirates (UAE) can be extremely challenging due to the strict enforcement of traffic rules that can send you to jail or force you to pay hefty fines in case of violation.

Getting acquainted with UAE’s driving license rules can be tricky, especially for Pakistanis, because rules are not enforced as strictly in Pakistan as they are in UAE. Also, one would hardly see anyone driving without a license in UAE unlike in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Karachi Witnesses Record-Breaking Lowest Temperature in Decades

It is worth pointing out that driving license violations can make one pay up to AED 3,000 (Rs. 185,161) fines and authorities can also seize the vehicle of the offender depending upon the extent of the violation.

Here are the driving license rules that every driver in the UAE must Know:

Drivers with a foreign driving license are fined AED 400 (Rs. 24,688) unless they’ve got permission from UAE authorities.

Drivers are given 12 black points along with the above-mentioned penalty for driving with improper licenses.

People with expired driving licenses are given 4 black points and a fine of AED 500 (Rs. 30,860). Authorities also seize their vehicle for a week.