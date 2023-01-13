Suzuki Alto Reigns Supreme as Honda HR-V Breaks Into Top 5 Best-Selling Cars

Carmakers have closed this year on a not-so-high note due to persistent issues such as economic inflation, production cuts, and rising car prices.

December has seen a minor drop in car sales with Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki posting slightly lower numbers than the month prior. Hyundai, on the other hand, saw a slight improvement with 603 units sold.

However, as foretold by the analysts, the overall performance of carmakers in terms of sales is lukewarm at best. Let us have a look at the best-selling cars of November 2022:

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United did not share their official sales figures.

5. Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V has garnered the interest of a large number of new car buyers, as shown by its sales figures. According to sources, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has sold over 890 units in December 2022, which is an impressive figure, given the ongoing struggles.

HR-V has even outshined City in sales, which is usually Honda’s star car every month. It has outsold several economy cars as well, which is amazing.

4. Suzuki Cultus

Cultus has been a wild card in terms of sales ever since the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) import restrictions started devouring the car industry. However, last month, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 1,057 units of Cultus, which is a slight decline compared to November.

This figure has landed Cultus on the 4th spot in the list of 5 best-selling cars of December 2022.

3. Toyota Corolla

After a weak showing last month, Corolla has reclaimed its position as the best-selling sedan in Pakistan. According to recent sales data, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold just over 1,220 units of Corolla last month.

With that, Toyota Corolla has dethroned Honda City to become the best-selling sedan and third-best-selling car in this list.

2. Suzuki Swift

Continuing on a path of success, Suzuki Swift has become the second-best-selling car for the fourth consecutive time, beating several consistent performers.

Despite the drop in car demand and supply, PSMC sold 1,428 units of Swift, making it the best-selling subcompact family car of December 2022.

1. Suzuki Alto

True to its routine, Suzuki Alto remains Pakistan’s best-selling car. Last month, PSMC sold a respectable 7,255 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 12th consecutive month in 2022, despite the production crunch.

It bears mentioning, however, that Alto has also been criticized car in Pakistan as its owners frequently complain about its poor build quality. By that logic, Alto is the equivalent of a bad habit that Pakistanis cannot seem to shake loose.