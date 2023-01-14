Schools in Karachi and Hyderabad Remain Closed Today

The sindh government has closed all schools and colleges in Karachi and Hyderabad today because of preparations for the upcoming phase II of local government elections, scheduled for Sunday.

In this regard, the provincial government issued two notifications by the School Education & Literacy Department and College Education Department, announcing the closure of educational institutes in both divisions.

On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the local body elections would be held as per the schedule, rejecting the Sindh government’s plea to delay them for the fourth time.

It is worth mentioning that phase II was initially set for July 2022, but due to devastating floods in Sindh, the provincial government postponed it to 28 August and then to 23 October, and then again to 15 January 2023. After a rough road, the local elections will finally take place in two divisions.