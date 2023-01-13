Dubai to Get 24-Hour Virtual Visa Application Service

UAE’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has announced that Dubai residents can now inquire about their missing documents and finish their visa application through video calls.

Lt. General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General (DG) of GDRFA Dubai, noted that individuals can check their application progress, complete their documents, and seek information regarding their visa via video conference.

Soon, the virtual facility will be extended to provide 24-hour service, eliminating the need to attend visa centers in person. Lt. Gen. Al Marri further detailed that residents can only use the service after applying for a visa and added that it cannot be used for simple queries. It’s unclear whether the service is available for all types of visas.

Since the video conference service is currently in testing, it should only be employed in events of application delays or the submission of missing papers.

Earlier, GDRFA declared that it drastically improved its customer service in 2022 and recruited several Emiratis, bringing the total number of GDRFA experts and professionals to 124.

The GDRFA also met 99 percent of its operational goals, with the Customer Happiness Index exceeding 96% and the Partner Happiness Index reaching 100%.