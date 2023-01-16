All You Need to Know if You are Working on Public Holidays in UAE

Employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are entitled to a compensatory day off or a full day’s salary, as well as an additional 50% of their basic salary if they are required to work on a public holiday.

According to the Employment Law, if the work circumstances require the employee to work on holidays, they must either be compensated with a substitute rest day for each day they worked or be given their salary for normal working days along with an additional 50% of their basic salary for that day.

It is crucial to point out that it is the employer’s responsibility to determine when an employee may take compensatory leave.

If an employer does not grant compensatory leave or additional payment for working on public holidays to an employee, and the HR manager tells them that their compensatory leave has expired, the affected worker can file a complaint against the employer at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

It is important for employees to understand their rights and take appropriate action if their rights are violated. The MoHRE advises them to be aware of their rights and seek legal action against violators.

Via Khaleej Times