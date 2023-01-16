CM Punjab Officially Inaugurates Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (SAW) University in Lahore

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 16, 2023 | 6:20 pm

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has officially inaugurated the country’s first Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (SAW) University in Lahore and also laid the foundation stone for the Jamia Masjid Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (SAW).

Speaking in a presser, he attributed his capacity to serve religion and make substantial progress in numerous fields in such a short period to the “special blessings of Allah Almighty.”

He also announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will be dissolved soon and general elections will take place.

Besides, the CM further noted the decision to create new districts and divisions in the province has been lauded by citizens and remarked that Talagang district will remain under Rawalpindi and won’t be added to Mianwali.

Earlier this year, Parvez Elahi also inaugurated the new Punjab Assembly (PA) building, which was finally completed after 15 years due to financial and political constraints.

