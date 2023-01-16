Dubai Witnesses Dramatic Drop in Criminal Activity in 2022

Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recorded a 63.2% decrease in criminal reports in 2022 compared to 2021. The Dubai Police’s Commander-In-Chief Lt Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri credited the massive decrease to innovative security measures across the city.

During an annual inspection visit to the CID, Lt. Al Marri made these statements in the presence of high-level officers of the department.

In its briefing to the Commander-in-Chief, Dubai’s Crime Prevention Department stated that it arrested around 422 wanted criminals last year, and also informed Commander-In-Chief about several in-progress security projects.

Meanwhile, the Tourist Police Department highlighted its key performance outcomes and activities, including 55 awareness seminars for 4,085 hospitality and tourism workers.

On the other hand, the Lost and Found Department, presenting its performance, stated that it returned over 745 items to rightful owners and honored 14 honest people who gave lost items to the police last year.