Find Your Dream Home in Dubai’s Affordable Areas

Every year thousands of individuals are migrating to Dubai for better living experiences, work opportunities, and overall peace of mind since it provides all the luxuries and necessities to its residents.

Undoubtedly, wealthy people have numerous housing options to pick from, however, people on a low budget have a hard time finding budget-friendly residences for themselves.

People living alone might opt for a studio apartment at Elite Sports Residence in Dubai Sports City, where prices start at AED 30,000 per year. DAMAC Hills, a few km from the city center, is another choice for bachelors, with 400 sq. ft. of fully furnished studios available for AED 30,000-40,000 per year.

As far as families are concerned, they can find affordable housing at DAMAC Hills 2, formerly Akoya, where a 4-bed villa is available for rent for AED 50,000-60,000 per year.

Couples, wishing to save money on rent, might look in the Al Qusais area, where 2-bed apartments are offered for less than AED 30,000. However, this area is near Dubai International Airport (DXB), making it a bit noisy compared to other locations.

Area Manager for Treo Homes, Leigh Wilmot, stated that one can also get an affordable apartment at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), which isn’t far from the main city. He noted that traffic is a bit congested at the entry/exit but all basic necessities are available inside the community. A 1,300 sq. ft. 2-bed apartment in JVC costs around AED 50,000 per year.