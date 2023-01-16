Pakistan Finalizes Hajj 2023 Arrangements With Saudi Arabia

Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, hosted the Pakistani delegation headed by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor during Hajj Expo 2023. The two parties reached an agreement about the plans for the Hajj season 1444 AH.

They discussed the allocation of Hajj quotas, airports, and modes of arrival and departure, as well as organizational instructions linked to the pilgrims’ departure from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) since they are the benefactors of their safety and comfort.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah secured multiple partnership agreements with several governments while meeting with their delegates at the Hajj Expo, a representative confirmed to APP on Sunday.

These agreements represent the Kingdom’s development measures to improve pilgrims’ Hajj, Umrah, and Ziyarat experiences.

Hajj Expo 2023 was the largest gathering linked to Hajj and Umrah, attracting over 60,000 people from 57 countries, as well as 81 presenters from the private and public sectors from within and beyond the Kingdom, and 200 organizations specialized in Hajj and Umrah.

This event allowed participants to share concepts, ideas, innovations, and experiences and acted as a forum for all nations to sign agreements and address the concerns of their inhabitants prior to the Hajj and Umrah seasons.