foodpanda Wins Global Awards for Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing and Employment Policies

foodpanda Pakistan, a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, has been recognized for demonstrating best practices with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion benchmarks.

The leading delivery platform in the country was crowned the winner in two categories – Marketing and Customer Service, and Work-Life Integration, Flexibility and Benefits – in the Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards, 2023.

foodpanda successfully integrated diversity, equity and inclusion into its marketing strategies and customer service by employing sophisticated and unbiased analysis techniques to understand and respond to the diversity of its customer base.

Under this category, the organization is said to have incorporated accessibility and cultural sensitivity into the designing and development of all marketing materials as well as customer service strategies.

Speaking about the recognition, Muntaqa Peracha, Managing Director & CEO foodpanda said, “foodpanda has always valued its sustained efforts to foster gender and cultural diversity. We are thrilled to receive this award as it is a testament to our efforts of driving the diversity agenda throughout our organization and the wider community in Pakistan.”

Moreover, the convenience-delivering app championed a work-life balance for its employees by offering flexible work options to encourage greater professional growth while taking into account their physical and psychological safety.

foodpanda actively encourages its workforce to enhance productivity levels by offering equitable benefits and, to this end, the organization’s performance management focuses on promoting wellness and self-care as ingredients for lasting change and contributing to creating a sustainable world.

foodpanda takes into account the specific and diverse needs of its employees based on comprehensive assessments, designed to leave no stone unturned. These include subsidized dependent-care, parental leave, extended family consideration, eldercare, emergency care, fitness programs, and paid leave.

This recognition provides credibility to foodpanda for being a people-centric employer and for embracing positive strategies aimed at furthering diversity, equity and inclusivity within society.

The GDEIB Awards ‘23 will be presented to Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan, at a 2-day conference in Karachi in March of this year where winners of various categories will share success stories of their organizations.

GDEIB Awards are a mechanism to recognize and encourage progressive organizations that use GDEIB standards to align Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) with organizational policies for sustainable financial and social performance.

The GDEIB helps organizations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion and serve as standards for organizations around the world.