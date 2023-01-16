Insulin Prices Skyrocket Leaving Diabetics in Despair

Pharmaceutical companies have been criticized for exploiting the public by arbitrarily and unreasonably raising the prices of their products, particularly for life-sustaining medications such as insulin for diabetes patients.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires ongoing management, and Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed early in life and requires lifelong insulin injections as there is no alternative treatment.

ALSO READ Govt to Help Export Industry Import Raw Material: Ishaq Dar

The high cost of insulin, which has risen from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,300, places a significant burden on diabetic patients with no alternative treatment options.

This can lead to patients not being able to afford the insulin they need, which can have serious health consequences.

Regrettably, the regulatory authorities need to take more action to address this issue. It is unethical for companies to profit at the expense of patients’ health and well-being.

The situation calls for immediate attention and action to ensure that essential medications are affordable and accessible to all.

ALSO READ Lotte Chemical to Sell Pakistani Unit for $156 Million

The government should look at ways to control the prices of these essential medicines and provide support for patients who cannot afford the high cost of treatment. In this way, we can ensure that no one is left to bear the burden of high costs alone and that everyone has access to the treatment they need to stay healthy.