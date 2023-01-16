Islamabad Police Confiscates Over 4,000 Pressure Horns

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has confiscated more than 4,000 pressure horns to reduce noise pollution and increase public safety. The department also took action against cars with fancy number plates.

According to a media report, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Traffic) Ch. Abid Hussain and other senior police officers monitored the crackdown operation at the Traffic Police Office, Faizabad.

Following the orders of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the authorities are taking concrete measures to ensure road safety. The CTO also stated that ICTP is attempting to make Islamabad free of noise pollution.

Traffic Issues Due to Checkposts

ICTP has placed checkposts at various locations across the capital due to a security high alert. The department has advised people to “leave 15-20 minutes early to go to offices and businesses.”

Reportedly, these checkposts have created a problem for daily travelers. Motorists have told ProPakistani that the Faizabad checkpost in particular causes massive traffic jams, especially during rush hour.

People demand a less cumbersome solution for security checks at the capital city entrance.