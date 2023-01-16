Rawalpindi Excise Restarts Biometric Vehicle Registration and Transfers

Rawalpindi Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) will restore the biometric verification system for the registration of new vehicles, motorcycles, and the transfer of old vehicles.

Director General Excise has issued a formal circular stating that from Monday, January 23, 2023, the registration and transfer of all vehicles will happen only via the biometric system and manual registration transfers will end.

The biometric system was suspended by the department for 2 months due to protests by car dealers objecting to the sudden introduction of the biometric system.

The dealers said that they have thousands of new imported vehicles in their showrooms. They demand a minimum of two months for the transfer of sale, which was accepted by ET&NC.

From January 23, the biometric system will become permanent. The department will also offer a special discount to the following beneficiaries:

Hardship cases.

People living abroad.

Women with disabilities or chronic illness.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Receive 70 New Carriage Vans Today

The department will only grant these discounts against an affidavit swearing of the aforementioned cases.