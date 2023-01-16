UAE Braces for Extreme Cold Temperatures in Coming Days

The Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS) has warned that the winter season is set to reach its most intense period in mid-January, with temperatures expected to go below 5°C in mountainous areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Al Drour, UAE’s ancient weather forecasting calendar, the time between 12 and 16 January will see extreme cold, which will be lasting as long as the next ten days.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAS, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, emphasized that this period marks the winter peak in the Arabian Peninsula, with temperatures dropping below 5°C in the deserts and lower than 0°C in high mountainous regions. It will lead to the formation of dense fog in the morning and even result in camels experiencing bleeding or bloody mouths from the extreme cold.

He also highlighted that during this period, the temperature in coastal areas will range between 23°C to 11°C and may dip below 5°C and 0°C in desert and mountain peaks, respectively.

Ibrahim advised residents and visitors to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harsh winter conditions and to stay informed of the latest weather updates.